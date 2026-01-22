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Villa Privatnaa villa v wellness komplekse v centre Ubuda s vidom na dzungli

Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$149,000
VAT
from
$1,935/m²
;
17
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ID: 36864
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Village
    Penestanan
  • Address
    Jalan Drupadi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Boutique complex in the center of Ubud, surrounded by jungle and rice fields.

The project is located on a cascading site, thanks to which the complex retains a sense of space, privacy, natural ventilation and open views of the jungle.

✨ Project features:
- Separately standing private villas in a chamber complex
- There is no feeling of “window in the wall” or dense construction
- Open views of the jungle and the atmosphere of privacy
- Possibility to combine several plots of land to create a more spacious residence
- Ability to change the layout and design at an early stage of construction

🌿 The infrastructure of the complex:
SPA & Wellness Center
- Bath, massage and relaxation areas
- Yoga space with jungle views
- Ice fonts and warm pools
- Cafe with panoramic views of the jungle and the river
- Quiet areas for meditation, practice and recreation

👨‍👩‍👧 For the family:
The International Kindergarten is about 8 minutes from the project.

📍 Location:
The project is located in one of the most popular and developed areas of Ubud, combining privacy and nature with convenient access to cafes, restaurants, wellness infrastructure and the center of Ubud.

🔑 Format of ownership:
Leasehold 30 years + 25 years priority extension.

💰 Financial conditions:
The payment plan is tied to the construction stages - payment is made as the actual progress of the work.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 155.0 – 250.0
Price per m², USD 1,026 – 1,823
Apartment price, USD 159,000 – 389,000

Location on the map

Penestanan, Indonesia
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Villa Privatnaa villa v wellness komplekse v centre Ubuda s vidom na dzungli
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$149,000
VAT
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DDA Real Estate
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