Villa Privatnaa villa v wellness komplekse v centre Ubuda s vidom na dzungli

Boutique complex in the center of Ubud, surrounded by jungle and rice fields.

The project is located on a cascading site, thanks to which the complex retains a sense of space, privacy, natural ventilation and open views of the jungle.

✨ Project features:

- Separately standing private villas in a chamber complex

- There is no feeling of “window in the wall” or dense construction

- Open views of the jungle and the atmosphere of privacy

- Possibility to combine several plots of land to create a more spacious residence

- Ability to change the layout and design at an early stage of construction

🌿 The infrastructure of the complex:

SPA & Wellness Center

- Bath, massage and relaxation areas

- Yoga space with jungle views

- Ice fonts and warm pools

- Cafe with panoramic views of the jungle and the river

- Quiet areas for meditation, practice and recreation

👨‍👩‍👧 For the family:

The International Kindergarten is about 8 minutes from the project.

📍 Location:

The project is located in one of the most popular and developed areas of Ubud, combining privacy and nature with convenient access to cafes, restaurants, wellness infrastructure and the center of Ubud.

🔑 Format of ownership:

Leasehold 30 years + 25 years priority extension.

💰 Financial conditions:

The payment plan is tied to the construction stages - payment is made as the actual progress of the work.