Project Varuna

Canggu, Indonesia

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Changu area. One or two bedroom studio ( 80.7 - 154.1 ) fully finished and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. In the villas there is a terrace with a swimming pool, a waterfall, a space for yoga and relaxation, a work area by the window. The villas are suitable for both permanent residence and investment, an average annual increase of 20%, as well as an annual rental increase of 15%. Surrounded by the complex there are many amenities: - Bali's most popular beach is 750 meters away; - 980 meters from the Finns Recreation Club and Atlas Beach Club — the most top famous clubs; - 1,230 meters Montessori Bali School — innovative school with a famous educational program - 500 meters from Tamora Gallery — for premium shopping - First-class restaurants: Kong, Bokashi, Huge at 1,500 meters. At the same time, all villas are being built at once, which excludes unnecessary noise and discomfort from neighboring construction. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.