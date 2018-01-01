Project Varuna

  1. Realting.com
Ungasan, Indonesia
€210,922
About the complex

Nestled near Bali's Melasti Beach, this exclusive apartment project offers three luxurious residences with panoramic ocean views. Each apartment features balconies enveloping the entire space, blending natural materials with modern finishes from top-quality brands. On the rooftop, a refreshing pool, a lounge area, and a bar create the perfect setting for relaxation and socializing. With a mere 40-minute drive from Bali airport, and just minutes away from the beach, surf, and restaurants, this is a rare luxury estate offering exceptional value in a tropical paradise. Welcome to your haven by the sea.
Description: Status: leasehold
Period: 25 Years
Area: Melasti Beach
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 
Storage 
Private parking 
Roof top swimming pool & Bar 
Elevator 
Semi furnished 
 

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • House leased
  • Rough finish
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
2024
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 180.0
Price per m², EUR 1,172
Apartment price, EUR 210,922
New building location
Ungasan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
