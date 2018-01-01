Project Varuna

Nestled near Bali's Melasti Beach, this exclusive apartment project offers three luxurious residences with panoramic ocean views. Each apartment features balconies enveloping the entire space, blending natural materials with modern finishes from top-quality brands. On the rooftop, a refreshing pool, a lounge area, and a bar create the perfect setting for relaxation and socializing. With a mere 40-minute drive from Bali airport, and just minutes away from the beach, surf, and restaurants, this is a rare luxury estate offering exceptional value in a tropical paradise. Welcome to your haven by the sea.
Description: Status: leasehold
Period: 25 Years
Area: Melasti Beach
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Storage
Private parking
Roof top swimming pool & Bar
Elevator
Semi furnished