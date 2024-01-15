Apart - otel CUBE Apartments V3

A unique project on the Uluwatu cliff with open views of the ocean.

Pearl o. Bali

Spacious apartments. More than 50% of the rooms have a full, open ocean view

The location where scenes from the legendary film “Eat, Pray, Love” were filmed!

The Bukit Peninsula is chosen by the most discerning tourists. No traffic jams, best surfing spots, white sand beaches, clean ocean, beautiful nature and privacy.

And, increased demand for real estate.

That is why this place was chosen by premium hotel brands, known for their names and luxurious 5* resorts around the world – Bulgari, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Kempinski.

White sand beaches

Crystal clear ocean

Best Beach Clubs and Golf Courses

Premium hotels

Mesmerizing views and a complete feeling of tropical paradise

200 m to Uluwatu Beach

200 m to Blue Point Beach

150 m to Suluban Beach

7 minutes to Padang Padang Beach

7 minutes to Nyang Nyang

10 minutes to Bingin

ROI up to 20%

Some units are suitable for consolidation, a total area of ​​more than 100 m is possible (upon request we will select and agree with the architect as part of the duos project at the off plan stage)