  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Apart - otel CUBE Apartments V3

Apart - otel CUBE Apartments V3

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€140,503
;
4 1
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A unique project on the Uluwatu cliff with open views of the ocean.

Pearl o. Bali

Spacious apartments. More than 50% of the rooms have a full, open ocean view

The location where scenes from the legendary film “Eat, Pray, Love” were filmed!

The Bukit Peninsula is chosen by the most discerning tourists. No traffic jams, best surfing spots, white sand beaches, clean ocean, beautiful nature and privacy.

And, increased demand for real estate.

That is why this place was chosen by premium hotel brands, known for their names and luxurious 5* resorts around the world – Bulgari, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Kempinski.

  • White sand beaches
  • Crystal clear ocean
  • Best Beach Clubs and Golf Courses
  • Premium hotels
  • Mesmerizing views and a complete feeling of tropical paradise
  • 200 m to Uluwatu Beach
  • 200 m to Blue Point Beach
  • 150 m to Suluban Beach
  • 7 minutes to Padang Padang Beach
  • 7 minutes to Nyang Nyang
  • 10 minutes to Bingin
  • ROI up to 20%

Some units are suitable for consolidation, a total area of ​​more than 100 m is possible (upon request we will select and agree with the architect as part of the duos project at the off plan stage)

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 150 m
Sea 200 m

Video Review of apart-hotel Apart - otel CUBE Apartments V3

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€182,591
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€291,446
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€168,896
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€99,512
Residential complex Solar
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€456,477
You are viewing
Apart - otel CUBE Apartments V3
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€140,503
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€228,238
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex Pool on the roof Fitness center Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2) Area: Object area - 40, 1 m² Income from renting:  Loading - 60% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 $ (52,563 $ per year ) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,309 $ (12.9 %) Payback - 7 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 250 000 $ Sale price: 375 000 $ Profit: 125 000 $ (50%) Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 80 years + extension Completion date: may-june 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€127,380
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. Delivery date: 50 apartments of the first phase will be ready in September 2023, the second phase - a hotel not for sale - in 2024. Features of the flats Each flat includes a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom in the mezzanine, a bathroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Internet Air conditioning TV Washer-dryer Kitchen appliances (electric hob, hood, fridge, microwave, cooler) Advantages Estimated payback period: 7 years. The lease is available for 30 years with guaranteed renewal at market value. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Canggu, 300 meters to the coast, close to 4 beaches and famous beach clubs. A popular area among foreign expats coming to Bali for long periods of time due to its quieter atmosphere, picturesque scenery with rice terraces and views of the Indian Ocean.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€384,345
The project is a masterpiece of bionic architecture located in the cultural heart of Bali - Ubud, and more specifically in the most sacred place, the Artists' Trail. The complex comprises luxurious 1, 2, 3-bedroom duplex apartments with private pools. The complex also has all the facilities for your comfort - spa, restaurant, co-working space, gym, children's area. Legally guaranteed annual return on the property's transfer to management: 12% 1-bedroom apartment 11% 2 bedroom apartment 10% 3-bedroom apartment Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is a town on the Indonesian island of Bali in the district of the same name, set amidst rice fields and steep gorges in the central foothills of the Gianyar district. It is considered a centre of art and culture, and tourism is the most developed sector of the economy. There are many ancient temples, museums, art galleries and dance performances. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bali Spirit Festival, Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go