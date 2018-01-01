  1. Realting.com
CUBE Apartments B2

Pecatu, Indonesia
CUBE Apartments B2
About the complex

A unique project on the Uluwatu cliff with open views of the ocean.

Pearl o. Bali

Spacious apartments. More than 50% of the rooms have a full, open ocean view

The location where scenes from the legendary film “Eat, Pray, Love” were filmed!

The Bukit Peninsula is chosen by the most discerning tourists. No traffic jams, best surfing spots, white sand beaches, clean ocean, beautiful nature and privacy.

And, increased demand for real estate.

That is why this place was chosen by premium hotel brands, known for their names and luxurious 5* resorts around the world – Bulgari, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Kempinski.

  • White sand beaches
  • Crystal clear ocean
  • Best Beach Clubs and Golf Courses
  • Premium hotels
  • Mesmerizing views and a complete feeling of tropical paradise
  • 200 m to Uluwatu Beach
  • 200 m to Blue Point Beach
  • 150 m to Suluban Beach
  • 7 minutes to Padang Padang Beach
  • 7 minutes to Nyang Nyang
  • 10 minutes to Bingin
  • ROI up to 20%

Some units are suitable for consolidation, a total area of ​​more than 100 m is possible (upon request we will select and agree with the architect as part of the duos project at the off plan stage)

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 150 m
Sea 200 m
