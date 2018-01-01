Discover the ultimate luxury living at our stunning Lyma Sol Residence, nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Pererenan, Bali. Just a short walk from the beach, our properties offer a perfect blend of serenity, convenience, and exciting entertainment options. Pererenan offers a variety of thrilling activities for sports enthusiasts. Challenge your loved ones to a game of paddle tennis or football, or embark on an exhilarating surfing adventure in Bali's famous waves.

Lyma Sol Residence in Pererenan Bali presents the perfect investment properties with a high return on investment (ROI). Bali's thriving tourism industry, combined with the increasing popularity of Pererenan and its vibrant surroundings, ensures a strong demand for luxury accommodations. By investing in our villas, you can enjoy the benefits of attractive rental income and the potential for property value appreciation, making it an ideal opportunity for savvy investors seeking lucrative returns.

Each villa at Lyma Sol Residence is a masterpiece of design, providing a truly luxurious living experience. With four spacious bedrooms, each boasting its own private bathroom, our villas offer the perfect blend of comfort and privacy for you and your guests. Step into each bedroom and admire the floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, elegantly designed to offer ample storage space for your belongings. From clothing to accessories, you'll find everything neatly organized and easily accessible, adding convenience and style to your living experience. Experience the luxury with not just one, but two master bedrooms in each villa. The ground floor master bedroom is designed to enhance your productivity, featuring a dedicated work space for your comfort.

The top floor master bedroom is a sanctuary of relaxation and breathtaking views. Slide open the doors to reveal a private roof terrace where you can unwind in a luxurious jacuzzi and indulge in the panoramic vistas. The U-shaped seating area provides the perfect setting for incredible sunset moments, where you can sip on your favorite beverage and witness the stunning colors as the sun dips below the horizon.

Details about villas: