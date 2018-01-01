Kura Kura Villa Pecatu

  1. Realting.com
Pecatu, Indonesia
About the complex

Nestled in the burgeoning area of Nyang Nyang, Bali, this villa offers both convenience and luxury. Less than a ten-minute drive away lie the picturesque Bingin, surrounded by a variety of chic cafes and newly inaugurated restaurants. For those who desire proximity to the beach and resorts, this villas location is unbeatable the renowned Bulgari Resort is a mere 5-minute drive, as is the breathtaking Nyang Nyang beach.

The villa is beautifully situated on a generous 500 sqm of LEASEHOLD land, offering potential owners 30 years of ownership with an option for extension. Every inch of the property radiates sophistication, with meticulously designed interiors spread across a building area of 300 sqm. It boasts four well-appointed bedrooms, each promising comfort and opulence, and five exquisite bathrooms that emanate luxury.
 

One of the villa defining features is its open living concept, inviting nature indoors and ensuring that the Balinese essence is felt at every corner. Residents and guests can indulge in the propertys private swimming pool, soaking up the sun or enjoying leisurely swims. The living area provides an innovative touch, offering a relaxed spot to converse or revel in the serene surroundings.

Prospective buyers will be pleased to note that the estimated construction time stands at 13 months, ensuring they dont have to wait long to realize their dream home in Bali. This villa is not just a residence; its a statement of lavish living in one of Balis most sought-after locations.

The villa has water filtration systems, softener RO under the kithen sink for drinking water from that tap. 

*Alternative for a sauna in the pool area is optional.

Features

  • House leased
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
2
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 500.0
Price per m², EUR 1,087
Apartment price, EUR 543,566
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
%
EUR
years
EUR
Similar complexes
Kura Kura Villa Pecatu
The complex of villas PARQ blue is the villas on the "instagram" of the Bali We have chosen the best place on the island and are creating a new attraction point for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and a profitable investment project. Everything is for a chic vacation here: the azure ocean, golden sand and comfortable beach clubs!!! The complex of villas PARQ blue is the largest large-scale project on the coast of Melasti Beach. It is planned to build 200 villas in the first stage of construction until the end of 2023. The total complex consists of three lines and will take 21 hectares. On sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m. You choose: ocean or island view. You get anyway: luxurious architecture from leading design bureau and your own pool. 20,000 sq. M. m of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques. Project from the legendary creator of PARQ U Andre Frey. Interest-free installment for construction time. There are various options! We are waiting for your applications! We will help to invest profitably!!
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and managing it.
Developer: PARQ
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
