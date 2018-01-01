Kura Kura Villa Pecatu

Nestled in the burgeoning area of Nyang Nyang, Bali, this villa offers both convenience and luxury. Less than a ten-minute drive away lie the picturesque Bingin, surrounded by a variety of chic cafes and newly inaugurated restaurants. For those who desire proximity to the beach and resorts, this villas location is unbeatable the renowned Bulgari Resort is a mere 5-minute drive, as is the breathtaking Nyang Nyang beach.

The villa is beautifully situated on a generous 500 sqm of LEASEHOLD land, offering potential owners 30 years of ownership with an option for extension. Every inch of the property radiates sophistication, with meticulously designed interiors spread across a building area of 300 sqm. It boasts four well-appointed bedrooms, each promising comfort and opulence, and five exquisite bathrooms that emanate luxury.



One of the villa defining features is its open living concept, inviting nature indoors and ensuring that the Balinese essence is felt at every corner. Residents and guests can indulge in the propertys private swimming pool, soaking up the sun or enjoying leisurely swims. The living area provides an innovative touch, offering a relaxed spot to converse or revel in the serene surroundings.

Prospective buyers will be pleased to note that the estimated construction time stands at 13 months, ensuring they dont have to wait long to realize their dream home in Bali. This villa is not just a residence; its a statement of lavish living in one of Balis most sought-after locations.

The villa has water filtration systems, softener RO under the kithen sink for drinking water from that tap.

*Alternative for a sauna in the pool area is optional.