Elourea Residence Penthouse & 2 Bedroom Villas

Elourea Residence is waiting for it´s investors and residents with two luxury options: penthouse and 2 bedroom villas.

Each option designed with finest materials to establish luxury and leasure in the island of paradise.

Elourea Residence construction is %40 completed and will be finished in the summer of 2024.

To be able to follow updated from construction you can follow the instagram account of the project: @elourearesidencedbali

Regarding the popularity of the location, demand on the real estate and hospitality market, estimated payback period for renting out option for investors is between 6-10 years and ROI for selling out option after the project is finished is around %30.