  3. Elourea Residence Penthouse & 2 Bedroom Villas

Elourea Residence Penthouse & 2 Bedroom Villas

Jimbaran, Indonesia
€144,951
About the complex

Elourea Residence is waiting for it´s investors and residents with two luxury options: penthouse and 2 bedroom villas.

Each option designed with finest materials to establish luxury and leasure in the island of paradise.

Elourea Residence construction is %40 completed and will be finished in the summer of 2024.

To be able to follow updated from construction you can follow the instagram account of the project: @elourearesidencedbali

Regarding the popularity of the location, demand on the real estate and hospitality market, estimated payback period for renting out option for investors is between 6-10 years and ROI for selling out option after the project is finished is around %30.

 

 

Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², EUR 1,705
Apartment price, EUR 144,951
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 165.0
Price per m², EUR 1,592
Apartment price, EUR 262,724
New building location
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 0 m
Sea 0 m
Shop 0 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Elourea Residence Penthouse & 2 Bedroom Villas
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
€144,951
