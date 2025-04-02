Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Negara
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Negara, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Terrace, with Yard in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Terrace, with Yard
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool. Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can be custom…
$373,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes