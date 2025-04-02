Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Negara, Indonesia

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Apartments with a terrace. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term lease 28+30…
$163,500
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 1…
$285,000
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a popular tourist location. Rental yield 12-20% per annum. The apartment…
$155,000
