Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lombok Utara
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Lombok Utara, Indonesia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 m² in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Hotel 1 m²
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 m²
Rimba Villas – A Private Estate of Elegance and EscapeWhere Tropical Grandeur Meets Secluded…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go