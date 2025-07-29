Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
3 bedroom villa
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Tropical Breeze Villa is your luxurious oasis in the heart of Ubud!View of sunrises and suns…
$3,682
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go