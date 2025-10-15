Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

2 properties total found
Coworking Space & Private Offices for Sale in Ubud – with Café & Event Facilities in Ubud, Indonesia
Coworking Space & Private Offices for Sale in Ubud – with Café & Event Facilities
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Set in the cultural heart of Bali, this 720 m² coworking and private office complex in Ubud …
$820,000
Prime Coworking Space for Sale in Berawa – with Private Offices & Event Facilities in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Prime Coworking Space for Sale in Berawa – with Private Offices & Event Facilities
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the heart of Berawa, one of Bali’s most vibrant and fast-growing areas, this expa…
$1,15M
