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Villas for sale in Lebak, Indonesia

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Maja, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Maja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Perched on one of South Uluwatu’s highest cliffs, Manta Livin is a wellness-focused resident…
$395,000
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