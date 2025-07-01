Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Klungkung Regency
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Klungkung Regency, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villa Mutiara, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villa Mutiara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Rare opportunity to purchase a Freehold private villa in Tamarind Bay, one of the most exclu…
$520,569
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Semarapura, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Semarapura, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Genuinely Paradise: Comfort and Style Ocean View Leasehold Villas for Sale in Nusa Penida P…
$244,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klungkung Regency, Indonesia

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go