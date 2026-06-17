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Apartments for sale in Klungkung Regency, Indonesia

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Nusa Penida Subdistrict
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9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Lock in off-plan pricing on this thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom villa in Bingin's fastest-m…
$360,000
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Apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
Apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
One- and two-bedroom architectural villas in Bingin, walking distance to the cliffs and surf…
$209,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This is a sharp 1-bedroom villa on 117 sqm of land in Bingin, locked in at off-plan pricing …
$220,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This is a sharp 1-bedroom villa on 117 sqm of land in Bingin, locked in at off-plan pricing …
$220,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Lock in off-plan pricing on this thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom villa in Bingin's fastest-m…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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1 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This is a sharp 1-bedroom villa on 117 sqm of land in Bingin, locked in at off-plan pricing …
$220,000
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Close
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
Apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
One- and two-bedroom architectural villas in Bingin, walking distance to the cliffs and surf…
$209,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This is a sharp 1-bedroom villa on 117 sqm of land in Bingin, locked in at off-plan pricing …
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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English
2 bedroom apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Lock in off-plan pricing on this thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom villa in Bingin's fastest-m…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Klungkung Regency

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Klungkung Regency, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
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