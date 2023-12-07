Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kec Selaparang
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kuta, Indonesia
Bungalow 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€78,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir