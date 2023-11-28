Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kec Selaparang
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Mataram, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
The villas are located in Berava, the most popular area of Bali, in a secluded corner. The h…
€1,06M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Mataram, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
The villas are located in Berava, the most popular area of Bali, in a secluded corner. The h…
€568,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Mataram, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The villas are located in Berava, the most popular area of Bali, in a secluded corner. The h…
€350,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Kec Selaparang, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir