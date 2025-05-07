Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Jimbaran, Indonesia

6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Balangan – 2 Bedrooms with Prime Location Near Beach Price: USD 19…
$199,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali’s Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Tranquil Bukit Area – 2 Bedrooms Very Close to Balangan Beach Pric…
$215,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Surf, Golf, Relax: Ideal Location Steps from Bali’s Best Attractions Price at USD 199,000 u…
$199,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect fusion of comfort and elegance with this stunning 2-bedroom villa in th…
$259,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
