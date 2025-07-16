Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Jembrana
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Jembrana, Indonesia

Villa 3 bedrooms in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Balinese style villa. Villa surrounded by nature, 5 minutes from Batu Belig bea…
$395,000
