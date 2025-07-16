Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Jembrana, Indonesia

Villa 4 bedrooms in Pekutatan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pekutatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
This FREEHOLD villa is located in the village of Pulukan, just east of Medewi. Pulukan Beach…
$725,292
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Jembrana, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Jembrana, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 626 m²
Tabanan Regency, often overlooked in favor of Bali’s bustling hubs, is steadily gaining atte…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Balinese style villa. Villa surrounded by nature, 5 minutes from Batu Belig bea…
$395,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Jembrana, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Jembrana, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Strategically-located beachfront villa, front of the beach in Pekutatan, and close to Medewi…
$2,01M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool. Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can be custom…
$373,299
