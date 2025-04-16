Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Jembrana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Jembrana, Indonesia

apartments
3
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 1…
$285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Terrace in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Terrace
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Balinese style villa. Villa surrounded by nature, 5 minutes from Batu Belig bea…
$395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Terrace, with Yard in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Terrace, with Yard
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool. Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can be custom…
$373,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Apartments with a terrace. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term lease 28+30…
$163,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a popular tourist location. Rental yield 12-20% per annum. The apartment…
$155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jembrana, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes