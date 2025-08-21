Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Jabung
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Jabung, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jabung, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jabung, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 READY 3-BEDROOM VILLA (200 m²) + OFFICE Developer: ALEX VILLAS Project: COMPLEX 5 📍…
$700,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go