  2. Indonesia
  3. East Nusa Tenggara
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3/4
📍 UNIQUE LOCATION – LAST AVAILABLE PLOT AT BATU BOLONG BEACH ✔ The final available project …
$6,30M
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
🍽️ Running business: Restaurant + Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴  in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
🍽️ Running business: Restaurant + Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴 
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
🍽️ Restaurant/Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴 🌟 Unique opportunity to lease a full…
$325,000
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Commercial property 900 m² in Bukit, Indonesia
Commercial property 900 m²
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 900 m²
A unique wedding hotel located on a rocky cliff overlooking the ocean, offering a romantic r…
$3,71M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡 in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a complex of 10 private one-bedroom villas in one of Bali’s most sought-after loc…
$2,87M
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
