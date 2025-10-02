Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Legian, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Legian, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Seminyak, this modern one-bedroom apartment offers a perfect…
$75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a slice of paradise in the heart of Ubud, Bali. This stunning off-plan villa offe…
$399,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali One-…
$355,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Nestled just 5 minutes away from the serene Balangan Beach, this stunning 3-bedroom villa em…
$288,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/4
**MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA** is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of …
$840,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Tabanan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tabanan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali. The first hotel in Nuanu Creative C…
$157,000
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover a charming Mediterranean-inspired villa in Ungasan, thoughtfully crafted for those …
$134,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Step into a unique blend of vibrant design and tropical tranquility with these presale Mexic…
$335,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautifully designed villa in Batu Belig combines comfort, functionality, and a strateg…
$209,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali The …
$275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial adva…
$140,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA** is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of …
$540,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go