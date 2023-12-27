Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Denpasar Selatan
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Denpasar Selatan, Indonesia

Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sanur, Indonesia
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
€122,316
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Denpasar Selatan, Indonesia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir