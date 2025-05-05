Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

29 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the desirable Kayu Tulang area of Canggu, this elegant 1-bedroom villa embodies t…
$171,239
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Peaceful Villa with Easy Access to Bali’s Vibrant Hotspots Price at USD 170,000 until 2069 …
$170,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and convenience with this elegant 1-bedroom vill…
$255,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace the essence of Bali’s tropical elegance with this exquisite 3-year leasehold villa, …
$296,779
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and investment potential with this charming 2-be…
$186,807
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Buduk, North Canggu, offers a serene yet conven…
$159,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace the epitome of luxury living with this stunning villa nestled in the enchanting area…
$195,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Enclosed Living Villa near Berawa and Batu Bolong – Perfect Bali Getaway Price at U…
$159,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stumble upon a tranquil haven right in the bustling heart of Padonan, where opulence blends …
$179,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Explore an exceptional investment opportunity with this off-plan, fully furnished villa in N…
$135,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Luxury in Bali: Own a Contemporary Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Today. Price at US…
$138,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the epitome of modern living with this exquisite 1-bedroom villa located in the s…
$159,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Tropical Modern 1-Bedroom Villa in Prime Canggu Area – Walk to Cafes, Close to the Beaches, …
$140,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to an exquisite two-bedroom villa nestled in the serene area of Mengwi, Bali. This o…
$169,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Charming Modern Tropical Villa with Rooftop Ricefield Views in Babakan – Canggu Price: EUR …
$253,438
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exquisite Modern Leasehold 4-Bed Villa in Canggu – A Harmonious Blend of Luxury & Nature Pr…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the peaceful village of Buduk, this stunning tropical-modern villa presents the p…
$269,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Exclusive Bali Retreat: Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa with Pool & Scenic Backyard Price at USD …
$142,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning And Modern Tropical Villa 2 Bedrooms For Sale Leasehold in Canggu Price:  IDR 3,20…
$197,139
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Serenity and Comfort in Seseh : Beautifully Designed Villa with Premium Finishes Price at I…
$257,243
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a captivating opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the heart of Bali’s soug…
$230,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this beautifully designed 1-bedroom villa in the vibrant Batu Bolong area, offering…
$199,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Bali with this stunning off-plan vil…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled just 5 minutes walking from Seseh Beach, this 2-bedroom villa offers the perfect ble…
$250,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
VERIFIED ROI 10%  –TURNKEY INVESTMENT IN BALI This 2-bedroom townhouse is nestled in the …
$290,000
