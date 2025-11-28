Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with Pool for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

78 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Buduk, North Canggu, offers a serene yet conven…
$163,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
A Fusion of Luxury and Island Tranquility – Own This Exceptional Leasehold 3-Bed Villa in On…
$460,100
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Nestled just 500 meters from the ocean in the sought-after Pererenan area, this modern minim…
$310,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
This fully furnished 1-bedroom villa offers a refined balance of indoor comfort and outdoor …
$165,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the tranquil area of Babakan, Canggu, this spacious 3-bedroom villa offers a peac…
$440,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 126 m²
Exquisite and luxurious villas are located in the attractive area of ​​Changa, Perenan, just…
$604,529
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 103 m²
A modern residential complex with premium villas, located in the heart of one of the best to…
$237,965
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Discover the epitome of modern living with this stunning one bedroom villa + office space lo…
$108,500
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 235 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$693,722
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
The Ultimate Bali Villa Investment Mediterranean-Inspired 4-Bedroom Residence with Long Leas…
$950,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 101 m²
The luxurious project of Will, located in the very heart of Bali, in the Changua area, on th…
$252,243
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 368 m²
Modern villas with spacious residential areas, private gardens and pools, where each design …
$764,332
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 60 m²
Exclusive VILL complex in the Changua, Berava area. 7 minutes to the beach of Berava. Per…
$222,368
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 445 m²
The modern complex of villas on the beach of Berava is a place where comfort, luxury and ame…
$991,031
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Nestled just 800 meters from Echo Beach and surrounded by Canggu’s iconic cafes, restaurants…
$289,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located in the peaceful yet strategic area of Babakan, Canggu, this modern 5-bedroom villa o…
$895,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 465 m²
The luxurious villa in the Perenan area, Changu is the perfect housing a few steps from the …
$1,83M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Your Dream Home Awaits: Stunning 2-Bedroom Villa in Bali’s Tranquil Seseh, Perfect for Relax…
$195,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 102 m²
The Will, located in the promising area of ​​Babakan (Changu), offers a unique combination o…
$237,965
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Batu Bolong, just a 9-minute ride from the iconic Batu Bolong Beach,…
$150,960
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$280,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 91 m²
Residential complex   located in the picturesque Kabakaba area, near Changu — One of the mos…
$237,965
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
Profitable property for living and investment.Villas in a large complex of 209 properties in…
$242,725
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Leasehold 3-Bedroom Villa in Nyanyi: A Private Sanctuary with Stunning Poolside Ma…
$255,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Welcome to this beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa, a serene retreat nestled on 314 sqm of…
$397,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 130 m²
An elite residential complex of 11 townhouses, featuring unique design solutions and premium…
$266,522
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Located in the peaceful yet thriving area of Babakan, Canggu, this charming tropical-style v…
$160,000
