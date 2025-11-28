Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Canggu, Indonesia

villas
112
townhouses
23
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
$825,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
$640,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go