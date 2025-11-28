Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

28 properties total found
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 235 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$693,722
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
The Ultimate Bali Villa Investment Mediterranean-Inspired 4-Bedroom Residence with Long Leas…
$950,000
NicoleNicole
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 368 m²
Modern villas with spacious residential areas, private gardens and pools, where each design …
$764,332
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 60 m²
Exclusive VILL complex in the Changua, Berava area. 7 minutes to the beach of Berava. Per…
$222,368
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Leasehold 3-Bedroom Villa in Nyanyi: A Private Sanctuary with Stunning Poolside Ma…
$255,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Welcome to this beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa, a serene retreat nestled on 314 sqm of…
$397,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Exceptional 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Canggu – Perfect Blend of Traditional Charm and Mode…
$550,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 372 m²
Introducing a unique villa with all the amenities for a comfortable and luxurious life.These…
$494,969
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 309 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$743,273
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exquisite Modern Leasehold 4-Bed Villa in Canggu – A Harmonious Blend of Luxury & Nature Pr…
Price on request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 225 m²
Villas in a unique eco-city in Perenhanan, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters …
$574,798
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa located just minutes from the serene Pantai …
$360,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Discover Refined Luxury Living in This Fully Furnished 3-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Garden …
$739,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
A luxurious complex of 15 towhouses, in the very center of Changu, Batu Bologn. This unique …
$614,439
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Luxury Tropical Estate – Fully Furnished Joglo 2-Bed Villa with Outdoor Bath and Premium Cra…
$1,11M
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
The magnificent villa in the Berava area, which perfectly combines luxury and comfort. loc…
$1,97M
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 99 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious towhouses, impressive unique experience of living on the oc…
$356,771
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
Villa is a housing located in the picturesque area of ​​Berava, just a few minutes walk from…
$812,646
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique eco-city in the transpower, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from t…
$312,174
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Exclusive Leasehold 3-Bed Villa Investment – Unique Dino-Themed Family Retreat with Private …
$361,400
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
The luxurious complex of Townhaus, in the very heart of Bali. This luxury oasis offers pictu…
$351,816
