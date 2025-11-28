Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Buduk, North Canggu, offers a serene yet conven…
$163,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
A Fusion of Luxury and Island Tranquility – Own This Exceptional Leasehold 3-Bed Villa in On…
$460,100
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Nestled just 500 meters from the ocean in the sought-after Pererenan area, this modern minim…
$310,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
This fully furnished 1-bedroom villa offers a refined balance of indoor comfort and outdoor …
$165,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the tranquil area of Babakan, Canggu, this spacious 3-bedroom villa offers a peac…
$440,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Discover the epitome of modern living with this stunning one bedroom villa + office space lo…
$108,500
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
MIPIFMIPIF
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
The Ultimate Bali Villa Investment Mediterranean-Inspired 4-Bedroom Residence with Long Leas…
$950,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Nestled just 800 meters from Echo Beach and surrounded by Canggu’s iconic cafes, restaurants…
$289,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located in the peaceful yet strategic area of Babakan, Canggu, this modern 5-bedroom villa o…
$895,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
VernaVerna
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Your Dream Home Awaits: Stunning 2-Bedroom Villa in Bali’s Tranquil Seseh, Perfect for Relax…
$195,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Batu Bolong, just a 9-minute ride from the iconic Batu Bolong Beach,…
$150,960
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Leasehold 3-Bedroom Villa in Nyanyi: A Private Sanctuary with Stunning Poolside Ma…
$255,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Welcome to this beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa, a serene retreat nestled on 314 sqm of…
$397,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Located in the peaceful yet thriving area of Babakan, Canggu, this charming tropical-style v…
$160,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Discover refined coastal living in this modern, spacious villa located just five minutes fro…
$550,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom Villa in Prime Location Canggu Surrounded by Top Restaurants, Shops, and Wellness …
$229,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Exceptional 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Canggu – Perfect Blend of Traditional Charm and Mode…
$550,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive Leasehold 2-Bedroom Villa in Canggu – Abasan: Perfect Blend of Luxury, Comfort, an…
$300,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This elegant 4-bedroom villa is nestled in Babakan, one of Canggu’s most desirable neighborh…
$2,00M
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the peaceful village of Buduk, this stunning tropical-modern villa presents the p…
$269,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exquisite Modern Leasehold 4-Bed Villa in Canggu – A Harmonious Blend of Luxury & Nature Pr…
Price on request
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the serene village of Seseh, this elegant 2-bedroom villa offers a rare blend of …
$420,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Batu Bolong, just a 9-minute ride from the iconic Batu Bolong Beach,…
$150,960
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa located just minutes from the serene Pantai …
$360,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Discover Refined Luxury Living in This Fully Furnished 3-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Garden …
$739,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Luxury Tropical Estate – Fully Furnished Joglo 2-Bed Villa with Outdoor Bath and Premium Cra…
$1,11M
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a serene retreat in the sought-after area of Pantai Lima, the villa offers a harmon…
$300,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Stunning Leasehold 3-Bedroom Villa with Rice Field Views in Canggu – Luxury Living with Inve…
$1,25M
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located just a 9-minute ride to Batu Bolong Beach, this modern 3-bedroom villa offers a peac…
$211,300
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
This 3-bedroom villa in Babakan, Canggu offers a stylish and well-balanced design, ideal for…
$299,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
