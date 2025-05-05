Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

studios
30
1 BHK
29
2 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia …
$323,465
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia We off…
$363,898
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia …
$125,532
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
$242,127
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Масштабный комплекс расположен на площадь комплекса 8.980 м2, и состоит из 209 объектов в ТО…
$135,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
$186,322
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go