Seaview Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Indonesia

7 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 27 m²
A unique eco-city in the Perenan, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from the …
$86,715
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The modern premium   apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong Beach. The complex of the compl…
$177,895
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
A complex of 95 apartments in Chanhu (Chemagi), located only 60 meters from the ocean - two …
$88,202
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-…
$190,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 30 m²
A unique apartment of apartments located in the popular Changua area.   this project – The i…
$90,201
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-star hotel …
$388,000
