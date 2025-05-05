Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Indonesia

2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
$186,322
