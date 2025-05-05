Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

studios
30
1 BHK
29
2 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
$265,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
location   Secrets – In the heart of Changua   more than 50 popular cafes and restauran…
$259,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 123/4
$132,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go