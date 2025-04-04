Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Candidasa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Candidasa, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 room with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 room with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$150,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$808,500
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes