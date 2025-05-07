Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Candidasa, Indonesia

Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
4 bedroom house in Candidasa, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
⭐️ Cool location. This project is a point of attraction in Bali. Ready for 2025. Net rental …
$1,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$1,90M
