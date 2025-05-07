Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Candidasa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Candidasa, Indonesia

villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go