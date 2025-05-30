Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bengkulu
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bengkulu, Indonesia

1 property total found
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Villas with designer finishes and swimming pools near Pandava beach5 exclusive and private v…
$390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bengkulu, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go