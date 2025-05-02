Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bener Meriah, Indonesia

Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
4b villa complex with direct ocean view Launch of a new unique project - a complex of 6 vill…
$497,031
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$266,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The fortress city, located on a cliff, is a 7-minute drive to the best beach of Bali - Melas…
$705,247
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$273,175
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Villa next to Melasti Beach Luxury residences near Melasti Beach, in Bukit. A compl…
$479,759
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique conceptual designed villa behind historical world-famous statue GWK. Land lease agre…
$470,164
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villas 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located …
$280,660
Villa in Simpang Tiga Redelong, Indonesia
Villa
Simpang Tiga Redelong, Indonesia
Proposal for Investors🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need t…
$1,13M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of designer villas in Mid-Century style with panoramic glazing next to the GWK sta…
$129,535
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
2 villas in 4.5 a land Ocen view villa on big land plot. One-storey villa of 142.2 m2 with a…
$334,349
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
Private, detached LUXURY villa within walking distance to the famous Padang Beach. 515 sq.m.…
$1,72M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa complex is 500 meters from the ocean. Ocean view from each villa. Location of the …
$297,451
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$266,267
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa complex is 500 meters from the ocean. Ocean view from each villa. Location of the …
$300,173
