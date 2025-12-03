Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Badung, Indonesia

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Stylish Ocean View Villa with Rooftop and BBQ Area in Uluwatu Hills Price at IDR 6,900,000,…
$416,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go