Caribbean countries are now becoming one of the most popular destinations for investment immigration. Caribbean citizenship programs are the key to many opportunities. They offer a number of advantages with comparatively low cost of investment and speed of passport obtaining

Cost-effective Investment starts from $100,000

Visa-free travel worldwide Including the countries of the Europe’s Schengen Area, the UK, Singapore

Fast processing Passport is acquired in only 2 - 4 months

Whole family are eligible Citizenship can be obtained by the whole family, including children, siblings and parents

Attractive tax regime A fair tax regime, with no worldwide income, inheritance or gift tax

Investment required only after approval Invest only after receiving citizenship application approval

Safety for your family "Plan B" in case of economic and political disturbances

Confidentiality No disclosure of personal data to third parties, preserving client confidentiality



Vanuatu Citizenship Program:

In 2017, a new Development Support Program started working for investors, which aims to attract foreign investment in the country's development fund. This fund is dedicated to improving infrastructure and stimulating the growth of the regional economy.

An investor wishing to participate in this program must make a donation, namely an investment of $135,000 minimum(the final invested amount varies depending on the number of applicants), and then his application is considered by a special government commission.

Once a favorable decision has been made, the applicant and his family members complete a ceremonial swearing-in process, which can also be done remotely. Then the investor and family members receive Vanuatu passports, remotely.

Government donation Non-refundable donation to the National Development Fund (NDF) —$130,000 for 1 applicant and an administrative fee of $5,000. Non-refundable donation to the National Development Fund (NDF) —$150,000 for a married couple and an administrative fee of $5,000. Non-refundable donation to the National Development Fund (NDF) —$165,000 for a 3-person family and an administrative fee of $5,000. Non-refundable donation to the National Development Fund (NDF) —$180,000 for a 4-person family and an administrative fee of $5,000.



