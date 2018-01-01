Lithuanian Citizenship By Descent

The program of repatriation through Lithuanian origin is a simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship for applicants who have Lithuanian roots.
The Law “On Citizenship” states that persons of Lithuanian descent who have never previously had the status of a Lithuanian citizen can apply for it under a simplified scheme, regardless of their state of residence.
In accordance with the same law, such a person is considered to be a person whose father/mother, grandparents or
great-grandparents were or are Lithuanians.
- Birth certificate
- Birth certificates of parents (if any)
- Internal and foreign passports, all pages in color scan
- Parents' marriage certificate
- Certificate of good conduct