Lithuanian Citizenship By Descent

Process duration: from 11 months
Costs: from
€120,000
About the program

The program of repatriation through Lithuanian origin is a simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship for applicants who have Lithuanian roots.

The Law “On Citizenship” states that persons of Lithuanian descent who have never previously had the status of a Lithuanian citizen can apply for it under a simplified scheme, regardless of their state of residence.

In accordance with the same law, such a person is considered to be a person whose father/mother, grandparents or
great-grandparents were or are Lithuanians.

from 11 months
from
€120,000
11 months
Additional expenses
Obtaining citizenship for each family member - 25 000 EUR.
Applicant requirements
  • At least one of your parents, grandparents, great grandparents or great grandparents were citizens of the Republic of Lithuania (which existed from 1918 to 1940).
  • Your ancestor left Lithuania before Lithuania regained its independence on March 11, 1990.
  • The ancestor was naturalized in another country after 1940 (or never naturalized).
  • Your ancestor went to any country that was not part of the former Soviet Union (in case your ancestor went to any of the countries of the Soviet Union, depending on the time and circumstances of his/her departure, you may be eligible for a single or dual Lithuanian citizenship).
Documents
Documents for the applicant

- Birth certificate

- Birth certificates of parents (if any)

- Internal and foreign passports, all pages in color scan

- Parents' marriage certificate

- Certificate of good conduct

Stages of obtaining the program
Dossier on the applicant
from 2 months
Requirements for the applicant: - Birth certificate - Birth certificates of parents (if any) - internal and foreign passports, all pages in color scan - marriage certificate of parents - police clearance certificate. We send a questionnaire with questions to fill out.
Fingerprints. Submission of documents for permanent residence.
from 2 months
The applicant comes to be fingerprinted and to submit documents for permanent residence to the Migration Service. Obtaining permanent residence for 5 years within 1.5-2 months.
Submission of documents for obtaining citizenship.
from 8 months
Passport and ID
from 4 days
The applicant arrives, draws up a passport and ID. The process takes 3-5 business days.
Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled
  • The right to live in more than 30 European countries without additional permission and the opportunity to travel to 181 countries without a visa
  • The right to work in the EU and EFTA (European Free Trade Association)
  • Opportunity to start a business in the EU
  • There is no obligatory condition of living in Lithuania for the set time
  • Access to high-class medical care
  • Obtaining EU citizenship for your children
  • Access to Lithuanian social benefits
  • There is no need to pass a language exam and tests for knowledge of the Constitution
