  1. Realting.com
  2. Immigration consultant
  3. Zera Homes

Zera Homes

Turkey, Kestel Mahallesi Isa KUCULMEZ Cad. No:52 / A-B ALANYA / ANTALYA 07450
Share using:
QR
Zera Homes
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Immigration consultant
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2010
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.zerahomes.com/ru
Company description

Our company «Zera Homes» - occupies one of the leading positions in the real estate market of the city of Alanya, it's a licensed real estate agency, as well as a construction company on the Mediterranean coast since 2010.

Most of all, our company boasts a very extensive and relevant database of various real estate properties in Turkey.

Our main task is to satisfy our customers requirements.

Services

«Zera Homes» provides services in the following areas: assistance with the purchase and sale of real estate, preparation of all necessary documents, as well as accompany our customers at all stages of the purchase. Our experienced staff will assist you in getting a mortgage on the most favorable terms, to insure the property. In addition, our company provides the following range of services: preparation of the necessary documents for obtaining subscriptions for electricity and water, assistance with the purchase of furniture and household appliances, airport transfer, car rental, repair and restoration of apartments, villas, shops, apartment cleaning and much more .
We will be happy to help you with any questions that may arise.

Immigration programs
See all 2 programs
Programmy immigracii v Turciyu
Residence permit
Turkey Turkey
Programmy immigracii v Turciyu
Process duration: from 1 months
from € 183
1. Short-term residence. Issued for up to one year. Reasons for issuing a temporary residence permit in Turkey: tourism; conducting research; doing business; treatment; participation in the continuing education program; participation in the student exchange program; learning Turkish.   2. Long-term residence permit. It involves an indefinite stay in the country and does not require an extension. The basis for obtaining a long-term ikamet is to stay in the country for a short-te
Immigration consultant:
Zera Homes
Turkish citizenship
Second citizenship
Turkey Turkey
Turkish citizenship
Process duration: from 6 months
from € 366,423
The benefits of Turkish citizenship 1. Visa-free travelling. A Turkish citizen gets visa-free access to 110 countries of the world, including South Korea, Singapour, and Japan, where you have to apply for a visa holding only a Russian passport. By the way, you don’t have to give up your passport, because Turkey allows dual citizenship. 2. An opportunity to obtain Shengen visa C-2 for five years. 3. Access to world financial systems and opening bank accounts. 4. Tax benefits
Immigration consultant:
Zera Homes
Residence permit acquisition
Residence permit
Turkey Turkey
Residence permit acquisition
Process duration: from 1 months
from € 200
To date, the following ways of immigration to Turkey exist: 1. Short-term stay. Issued for up to one year. Reasons for issuing a temporary residence permit in Turkey: tourism; conducting research; do business; treatment; participation in the lifelong learning program; participation in the student exchange program; learning Turkish.   2 ). Long-term residence permit. Includes indefinite stay in the country and does not require extension. The basis for obtainin
Immigration consultant:
Zera Homes
Our agents in Turkey
Dina Drobyshevskaya
Dina Drobyshevskaya
Agencies nearby
Binaa Investment

Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.

Viya Law & Consulting

About the company Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate.  Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support.  We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship. Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996.  Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners. Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application for citizenship. 

TURKREALT RU - migracionnyy centr Antalii

DNM.Turkrealt™ offers the most favorable real estate options in Antalya: real estate in installments, "hot" options of secondary real estate, plots of land and provide full information on buying property in Turkey, loans, residence permits. A full range of services from individual selection of real estate, free tours and legal advice to obtaining a full right of ownership of real estate in Turkey - TAPU (Tapu Senedi - a document of title to real estate).

DNM.Turkrealt is a company that grows and doesn't stand still! Our team participates in international exhibitions and business events all over the world. We are constantly learning and developing for you!

Realting.com
Go