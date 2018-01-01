Company description

REALTING is an international real estate platform with many years of experience in developing specialized services for realtors and developers.

The traffic on the platform is more than 400,000 unique users per month from around the world.

Rare countries where there is no Internet are white spots.

REALTING is a system of integration of three services:

• International Partner sales system;

• International listing of properties from real estate agencies and developers and private owners.

• Specialized news content and analytical information about the global real estate market.

Facts about the REALTING Team:

• The founders of the project have more than 20 years of experience in real estate.

• Employees are creative, active professionals from different fields, different nationalities and races.

• REALTING has signed a memorandum of cooperation with NAR, the world's largest association of realtors.

REALTING today:

• keeps up with the times,

• develops and implements the modern technologies for the real estate market,

• creates trusting relationships between partners within the international partner sales system,

• enables real estate agencies and realtors from anywhere in the world to achieve access to the international market.

More than 900 companies have chosen the REALTING platform for cooperation and place objects from more than 80 countries around the world.