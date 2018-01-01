  1. Realting.com
  2. Immigration consultant
  3. AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia
Share using:
QR
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Immigration consultant
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues
Website
Website
www.amberstar.pt
Company description

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Services

-Individual work with each client in the Portuguese territory
-Consulting about the investments and/or purchase of the commercial or residential properties
-Complete accessory at every stage of the deal in Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, Polish, among other languages
-Credit help
-Formalization of purchase and sale paperwork “TurnKey”
-Search assistance of the tenants to rent the purchased property
-Legal support of the deal

Immigration programs
See all 1 program
Golden visa in Portugal
Residence permit
Portugal Portugal
Golden visa in Portugal
Process duration: from 12 months
from € 280,000
"Golden Visa" is a program for obtaining a special residence permit for investment in Portugal.   The first "Golden Visa" is granted for two years and is renewed twice afterwards for another two years. After five years of holding the residence permit, the investor can apply for Portuguese citizenship or permanent residence permit. During this time, the investor is obliged to stay in Portugal for at least 14 days every two years of holding a Golden Visa. Portugues
Immigration consultant:
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Our agents in Portugal
Angelina Abramova
Angelina Abramova
Agencies nearby
BMP GLOBAL

BMP Global offers customised solutions for immigration services and provides high quality professional support to companies and private clients.

We provide a full range of services and accompany our clients through to the granting of citizenship. We always put our clients' priorities first, on which basis we choose a personalised immigration strategy based on all requirements: deadlines and costs.

Realting.com
Go