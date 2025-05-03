Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Zsambek
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Zsambek, Hungary

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Zsambek, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Zsambek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
$256,570
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go