  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Zalaszentgrot

Lands for sale in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 6 338 m²
€30,180
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 154 m²
€2,752
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€327,347
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 2 662 m²
€3,412
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 3 460 m²
€11,809
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 1 605 m²
€15,484
Plot of land in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 4 658 m²
€33,854
