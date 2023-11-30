Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Zala
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Zala, Hungary

сommercial property
26
investment properties
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant
Heviz, Hungary
Area 160 m²
Real estate for life and work! In the world-famous resort town of Hévíz, on the Egregyi vine…
€360,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir