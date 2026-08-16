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Hotels for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

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1 property total found
Hotel 2 437 m² in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel 2 437 m²
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
$6,38M
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