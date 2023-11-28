Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Velence

Lands for sale in Velence, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€1,05M
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 60 000 m²
€1,54M
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 714 m²
€118,409
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 6 780 m²
€65,757
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 1 203 m²
€89,202
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 1 026 m²
€102,358
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€78,573
